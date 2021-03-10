Tulare County Public Health holds another mass clinic as vaccine options expand

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- SkyView 30 showed the long line of cars waiting to enter a building at the International Agri-Center in Tulare on Tuesday.
Inside, Tulare County Public Health staff administered hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents, including Porterville's Edith Sanchez, who works in child care.
"Well I got COVID back in December, and then I'm pregnant, and then everyone else in my family already has (the vaccine)," Sanchez said. "So yeah, I wanted to get it too."
County health officials organized Tuesday's mass vaccination event at the Agri-Center in response to a recent spike in vaccine supply.
But the venue will continue to host vaccine clinics five days a week through a county partnership with a company called Curative.
"That creates more ability for our staff to mobilize on those five days to go out to smaller communities and pop up vaccination sites," Tulare County HHSA's Carrie Monteiro said. "However, if we get a large shipment of vaccine, which we have been getting here in Tulare County, we still have our clinic managers and our nurses here with the public health department who can quickly mobilize to get those vaccinations out."
Carrie Monteiro says residents should explore all of the vaccination options that are now available: your local pharmacy, healthcare provider, or one of four state vaccination sites in the county, such as the Earlimart Veterans Memorial Building.
You can go to MyTurn to schedule an appointment at a county or state site.
"Don't wait to vaccinate," Monteiro said. "Get your appointment because they do fill up quickly. Now it's also important to know is if you have missed getting an appointment or you log into My Turn and they're all taken, you can register to receive a notification of when appointments will open up again. We are continually adding clinics and appointments as vaccine becomes available."
For more information, visit Tulare County's website.
