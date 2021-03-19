COVID-19 vaccine

Tulare County Public Health to hold another mass vaccination clinic next week

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can get a dose at a mass vaccination clinic next week.

Health officials will set up the site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24.

Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education, childcare, food and agriculture, or residents aged 65 and older can make an appointment to get vaccinated those two days.

Visit My Turn at myturn.ca.gov to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 to schedule an appointment.

