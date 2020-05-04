coronavirus testing

Tulare County opens 2 new COVID-19 testing sites in Dinuba, Porterville today

The new sites are expected to allow for increased testing capacity and improved contact tracing in the county.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As part of the statewide effort to expand testing capabilities for coronavirus, Tulare County will open new sites in Dinuba and Porterville on Monday.

The testing sites will be at their respective Memorial buildings. The new sites are expected to allow for increased testing capacity and improved contact tracing in the county.

Each new testing location has the target of conducting 132 tests per day for community members, including those working in essential sectors or are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.
