Tulare County health officials confirm fourth COVID-19 case in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tulare County.The county health department made the announcement during their town hall live-streamed on Facebook.Health officials say the individual had traveled out of the country and returned to the South Valley on March 13.They immediately self-quarantined and contacted their medical provider to get tested.The health department learned Tuesday night that the test came back positive.They have not released any other details on the patient or where they traveled to.This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Valley to seven.