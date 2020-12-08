Health officials warning Tulare County residents of COVID-19 testing scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials in the South Valley are warning residents of COVID-19 testing scam.
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency said scammers are posing as county employees going door-to-door offering in-home COVID-19 testing for a charge.
The agency wants residents to know they do not provide in-home testing for the virus.
If you are looking for a place to get tested for COVID-19, click here for a map of testing sites across Central California.
