Tulare County hopes upcoming holidays don't hinder COVID-19 progress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Public Health officials with the state of California hope people will choose to celebrate Halloween safely this year, by keeping gatherings small and outside.Tulare County Public Health also advises against gathering with people who don't live in your home on Halloween.In addition, they encourage residents not to go trick or treating or attend trunk or treat events.Shyanne Bankston will be hosting a party for her daughter's third birthday and Halloween on Saturday. But she says she has only invited close family and friends."Yes, it will be outside," Bankston said. "Social distancing is required, so everybody will stay six feet away."Bankston bought some last-minute decorations for the party on Tuesday.But while in the store, she kept a close eye on her youngest daughter, who has been hospitalized before for a respiratory virus."I just keep her away from people, like I hold her near me and I don't let her run around because I don't want her being exposed to other people," Bankston said.Tulare County is still having a hard time controlling community transmission of the coronavirus.New COVID-19 cases increased by more than 20% last week, and have been tied to travel and gatherings such as religious services, birthday parties, weddings, and funerals.There were also nine new deaths.But county supervisors remain cautiously optimistic that cases will decrease and testing will increase, so the county can finally move into the next, less restrictive tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy."We just have to continue to test, we have to remain diligent in our social distancing, hand-washing, sanitation, all of those different guidelines that are implemented by the CDC," said Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel.