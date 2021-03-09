Large drive-thru COVID vaccination site set up at International Agri-Center in Tulare

RELATED: Vulnerable neighborhoods in Central CA to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses, check your zip code here
Health officials have set up the site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education, childcare, food and agriculture, or residents aged 65 and older can make an appointment to get vaccinated at this clinic this week.
Visit My Turn at myturn.ca.gov to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.
