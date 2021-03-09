Large drive-thru COVID vaccination site set up at International Agri-Center in Tulare

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10398411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local health officials said the county saw a 114% increase in the number of vaccines made available to the community recently.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now get a dose at the county's mass vaccination clinic.Health officials have set up the site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education, childcare, food and agriculture, or residents aged 65 and older can make an appointment to get vaccinated at this clinic this week.Visit My Turn at myturn.ca.gov to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.