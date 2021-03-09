COVID-19 vaccine

Large drive-thru COVID vaccination site set up at International Agri-Center in Tulare

Health officials have set up the site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now get a dose at the county's mass vaccination clinic.

RELATED: Vulnerable neighborhoods in Central CA to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses, check your zip code here

Health officials have set up the site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education, childcare, food and agriculture, or residents aged 65 and older can make an appointment to get vaccinated at this clinic this week.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Visit My Turn at myturn.ca.gov to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.

RELATED: Tulare County sees boost in COVID vaccinations as more doses arrive in Central Valley
EMBED More News Videos

Local health officials said the county saw a 114% increase in the number of vaccines made available to the community recently.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthcovid 19 vaccinetulare countycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
California volunteers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2021
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
How COVID has impacted patients at Valley Children's Hospital
Meet this year's Kids Day ambassador Elise Hales
Fresno police arrest man after 6-hour long stand-off
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Show More
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
Driver leads authorities on chase from Fresno to Selma
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Homicides up 325% in 2021 compared to 2020, FPD says
More TOP STORIES News