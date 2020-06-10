fatal crash

2 killed, 2 injured in Tulare County crash, part of Hwy 198 closed for investigation

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.
Officials received reports of a pedestrian on westbound Highway 198, just east of Highway 99 shortly after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, a female pedestrian with minor injuries said she had been involved in a crash.

Investigators discovered an overturned vehicle nearby with three people inside. Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third person was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

CHP officials say the driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene.

A cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

CHP officers have the left lane of westbound Highway 198 near the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp closed while they continue to investigate.
