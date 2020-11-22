Alcohol a possible factor in deadly Tulare County crash, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol may be to blame for a deadly crash in Tulare County this morning.

Investigators say a man driving a Chevy northbound on Road 152 -- near Avenue 168 -- veered into oncoming traffic shortly after 4:30 am.

The Chevy van slammed head-on with a Dodge -- and the driver of the Chevy died from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge and a passenger inside the car suffered only minor injuries.

Officers believe alcohol may have played a factor in the collision.

The man killed is said to be in his early 40s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countydui crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News