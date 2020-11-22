FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol may be to blame for a deadly crash in Tulare County this morning.
Investigators say a man driving a Chevy northbound on Road 152 -- near Avenue 168 -- veered into oncoming traffic shortly after 4:30 am.
The Chevy van slammed head-on with a Dodge -- and the driver of the Chevy died from his injuries.
The driver of the Dodge and a passenger inside the car suffered only minor injuries.
Officers believe alcohol may have played a factor in the collision.
The man killed is said to be in his early 40s.
Alcohol a possible factor in deadly Tulare County crash, investigators say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News