30-year-old man killed after crashing car into empty Tulare County home

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into an empty house Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras caught the moment a car crashed through a fence and into a vacant home just before 1 am.

Several hours later, someone came across the wreck and called police.

When investigators arrived, they found a 30-year-old man dead inside the car.

Officers say the driver didn't have a seatbelt on and they are still looking into what caused the crash.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol weren't factors in this crash.
