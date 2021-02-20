30-year-old man killed after crashing car into empty Tulare County home

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into an empty house Saturday morning.Surveillance cameras caught the moment a car crashed through a fence and into a vacant home just before 1 am.Several hours later, someone came across the wreck and called police.When investigators arrived, they found a 30-year-old man dead inside the car.Officers say the driver didn't have a seatbelt on and they are still looking into what caused the crash.Investigators say drugs or alcohol weren't factors in this crash.