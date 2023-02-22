Family frustrated after suspect in Tulare County crash that killed child misses court

A woman who killed a 10-year-old in a Tulare County crash was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday but never showed up in court.

The young girl's loved ones are now sharing their frustration and pain.

In August of 2019, Hanah Blakely experienced a heartache she never imagined.

"It was a normal day. I didn't know that was going to be the last time I was going to be with Francine," said Hanah.

She was going to get ice cream with her children when Sara Spagnolini blew a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle.

The impact was so strong it killed Hanah's daughter Francine Salazar, who was 10-years-old at the time.

The CHP says Spangolini was driving 60 to 80 miles an hour and had a suspended license.

"She did not ask to die at the age of 10. This is not her fault. This is Sara Spangolini's fault," Hanah said.

Hanah and her husband John Blakely say they've been at every court hearing for the last three and a half years, fighting for justice.

On Tuesday morning, Spangolini was scheduled to be in court for sentencing but never showed.

"Alright then, in light of failure to appear a bench warrant will be issued and there will be a no bail order," the judge said in court.

Spangolini had pleaded no contest to charges, and her indicated sentence was 180 days in a treatment program, two years' probation, and a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Hanah and John feel disappointed and say even if Spangolini had shown, they don't believe justice is being served.

"Every time we come to court, every action she has done...in my opinion, she is not responsible at all," John said.

"Why are we letting her out. Another family is going to suffer because of her. I don't want that to happen. That is why I am here and why we are always present in all court hearings," Hanah added.

They'll continue advocating for their girl, who they say was full of life and joy.

"She's a very loving and giving person, loves to help!" Hanah recalled.

Since Spangolini did not show up in court, police are actively on the lookout for her.

If arrested, she will be held on no bail until sentencing.

That date has not be determined.