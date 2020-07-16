covid-19

Department of Child Support Services in Visalia closed for cleaning after employee contracts COVID-19

The office will be thoroughly disinfected, and employees will be allowed to return to work on July 20.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services in Visalia is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials say the employee works at the office on West Doe Avenue.

The office will be thoroughly disinfected, and employees will be allowed to return to work on July 20.

The office in Porterville will remain open for those who need services. The Call Center is also open and can be reached by calling 866-901-3212.

Court hearings for child support are not affected by this closure and will proceed as scheduled.
