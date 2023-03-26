Rescue underway after vehicle gets stuck in flood water in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rescue is underway in Tulare County after a car got stuck in flood water.

Tulare County Deputies are trying to rescue three people and a dog, after deputies say they ignored road closure signs and tried to drive their car through a flooded roadway.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux wants to remind everyone to not go around barricades and road closure signs for your own safety.

