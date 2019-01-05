ARMED ROBBERY

Tulare County deputies searching for men posing as police, demanding money from drivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two masked men are posing as police with a "police light" to pull over drivers and demand money at gunpoint, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a victim reported two men wearing dark cloning and ski masks struck the front window of her car after a fake traffic stop. The victim gave them money after the suspects allegedly threatened her with a shotgun.

Investigators say both men are still on the run and considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen in Porterville in the area of Road 192 and Avenue 128 on Friday.

Deputies believe the suspects are driving an early 2000's black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TCSO at (559) 733-4194.
