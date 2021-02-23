funeral

Funeral, procession to be held for Tulare Co. deputy who died from COVID-19 complications

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will honor Deputy Frank Holguin, who passed away last month at the age of 56.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County deputy who died from COVID-19 complications will be honored during a funeral and procession on Tuesday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will honor Deputy Frank Holguin, who passed away last month at the age of 56. He was a 20-year veteran with the department.

Due to safety restrictions, services will be invitation only. But members of the community are encouraged to show their support during a procession immediately after the funeral.

The procession begins Tuesday at 11:15 am at the St. Charles Borromeo Church in Visalia. The route will run down Akers to Goshen, then north on Giddings to the Visalia Cemetery.
