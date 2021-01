FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a double homicide near the Tulare/Kings County line.Authorities say it happened around 8:15 Sunday morning in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 264 on the Tulare County side of the line.They were initially informed of a suspicious car with someone inside.When deputies arrived, they found two dead men inside a pickup truck.There is no suspect description or any indication of how the bodies ended up in the truck at this time.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.