3 polling places in Tulare County affected by technical issues on Election Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some voting machines in Tulare County were down on Election Day due to software issues.

Officials announced they were having some problems with some of their ballot marking devices - tablets people can vote on instead of using a paper ballot.

A handful of devices at three polling places in Visalia and Tulare were affected, out of a total of 65 devices.

Officials said the tablets had software error messaging and were not in operation.

Tulare County Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin said some of the affected devices did work at times throughout the day, and added that anyone who would have used these devices could just use a paper ballot.

Baldwin said the new technology is part of the county's new $1 million voting system that is making its debut tonight.

Dominion Voting Systems, the company behind the new electronic devices, had representatives in the South Valley on Tuesday night.

They said they knew what the root problem is, and planned to take corrective actions before the 2020 Presidential Election.

Besides Tulare County, several other California counties experienced similar issues with their Dominion tablets.
