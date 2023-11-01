One man is dead after a high-speed collision in Tulare County.

Man killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead after a high-speed collision in Tulare County.

It happened around 7 pm on Highway 216 at Beechwood Avenue in Ivanhoe.

The California Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old man was driving in a Ford southbound on the highway at a high rate of speed without any headlights on.

Another driver in a Toyota heading north on the highway went to turn onto Beechwood Avenue.

Officers say the Toyota driver could not see the Ford and collided in the intersection.

The crash caused the Ford to roll-over multiple times, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A one-year-old child in the Ford suffered only minor injuries.

The driver and passengers in the Toyota were uninjured.