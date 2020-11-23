60-year-old man killed in Tulare County motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Tulare County on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash happened on Road 112 near Avenue 184 around 6:20 pm.Officials say the rider lost control of his bike while driving on a right curve, veered into the opposing lane of traffic and collided with an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck.The 60-year-old man was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries.The driver of the truck was not injured.CHP officers are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 559-262-0400.