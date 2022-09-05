Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that killed a Sacramento woman.

Officers say it happened just after 7 Sunday morning on Highway 99 just north of Avenue 152 in Tipton.

For an unknown reason, the 62-year-old let her car drift off to the left shoulder of the road and then over-corrected, veering the opposite direction.

That took her car up an embankment and through a chain link fence separating Highway 99 from Thompson Road.

The car overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

A 40-year-old front passenger was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Kaweah Health for her injuries.