Man arrested in connection to fentanyl exposure of Tulare County first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the Fentanyl exposure of three Tulare County first responders.Chad Elleabracht, 46, is now in the Tulare County jail.The incident started when deputies were called out to the 99 Palms Hotel in Tulare just after 7:30 Friday.The hotel reported issues with the sewage lines on the property and started evacuating residents.As the investigation began, two sheriff's deputies and a firefighter walked into an open hotel room and came in contact with the dangerous drug.All three first responders have been released from the hospital.Authorities say the exposure happened on one of three wings of the hotel and everyone in that wing has been moved to stay somewhere else.