Crews battling fire in Tulare County, multiple vehicles on fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire in Tulare County that officials say caused multiple vehicles to ignite.

The flames broke out on Avenue 432 and Pederson Avenue just after 11 am Monday.

When crews arrived, they say three vehicles and a travel trailer were on fire.

Units from other agencies are helping with the firefight.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.