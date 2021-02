FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames ripped through an RV near Farmersville on Wednesday morning, firefighters say.Fire crews from Tulare County and the Farmersville City Fire Department were called out to a vehicle fire on Avenue 296 and Road 156.Photos shared on social media show the RV burned through and smoke rising from the vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while firefighters work to douse the blaze.