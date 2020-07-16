Tulare County Fire Department unveils new station

The 7,000 square-foot facility includes three garage spaces for trucks, dorm rooms, and a training and community room.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire department in the South Valley celebrated the opening of their newest station on Wednesday.

Tulare County Fire Station #1 is the department's first new fire station in more than 20 years.

It's located on Lovers Lane, south of Cartmill Avenue.

The 7,000 square-foot facility includes three garage spaces for trucks, dorm rooms, and a training and community room.

It also has drought-tolerant landscaping.

"Having a place to call home is the American dream," Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said. "Having a new fire station is a dream come true. Dreams such as these realities do not come true without several elements-collaboration, planning, leadership, hard work, and of course the f-word: funding."

The fire station number one project cost $4.3 million.

