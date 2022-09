Around 10:30 Sunday morning, a woman walked into the station asking for help because she was in labor.

Tulare County firefighters jumped into action to help deliver a baby.

Lt. Muirhead and firefighter Huerta set up the area and about eight minutes later, a healthy baby boy was delivered.

The mom and baby were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be ok.