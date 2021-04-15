Porterville firefighters killed in library fire honored on Highway 65

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two South Valley first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty are receiving a special honor in Tulare County.Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones and Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa died in a suspected arson fire at the city library last year.Senator Melissa Hurtado proposed a bill to designate a portion of Highway 65 as the "Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway."That bill has been approved by the transportation committee.Now, the stretch of highway between Teapot Dome Avenue and Linda Vista Avenue will be marked in their memory.Senator Hurtado released a statement after the decision saying, "I am proud to honor their memory by recognizing their heroic actions and the sacrifice that they made on behalf of Porterville."