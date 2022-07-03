crime

Fireworks shot out of car spark flames in Tulare County

Officers noticed packs of Roman candles on the floorboard, which are prohibited in the state of California.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Tulare County, the people accused of starting a fire after shooting fireworks from their car have been cited.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to a fire on Highway 198 near Road 182 at the same time witnesses reported someone was shooting fireworks out of a vehicle.

The CHP was able to track down that car.

When officers made the stop, they noticed packs of Roman candles on the floorboard, which are prohibited in the state of California.

Authorities say the Tulare County Fire Department cited those involved and plans to recoup the cost of emergency response and starting a fire.
