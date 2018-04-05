Tulare County free Active Shooter Training sessions are open to the public

Dates and Locations:

April 3 - Porterville - Veterans Memorial Building

April 10 - Tulare - International Agri-Center Social Hall

April 12 - Tulare - International Agri-Center Social Hall

April 19 - Dinuba - Ridge Creek Golf Club

April 26 - Visalia - First Assembly Church

May 3 - Visalia - First Assembly Church

For the first time, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is hosting active shooter training open to the public. It's something attendees found fitting after today's shooting at YouTube headquarters."Firemen years ago did a great job of teaching 'stop, drop, and roll', now its law enforcement's job to teach 'run, hide, and fight," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.Dozens turned out for the seminar.Sheriff Boudreaux, along with deputies, Tulare County Fire and EMS personnel drove home the importance of overcoming fear in an active threat situation."The situations seem to be repeating themselves, unfortunately, but we want our community to be properly prepared," said Sheriff Boudreaux."You have to protect yourself, I'm really disappointed and amazed that there aren't more people here," said Grace Woods of Porterville.Silvia Martinez of Porterville says she came after a scare at her daughter's school."How does a parent react? Every incident that's happened at the churches at the schools, what do you do as a parent? What can you actually do? Instead of being a victim, being part of the answer in dealing with the situation, rather than being another statistic."Training covered a number of scenarios and offered tips on how to eliminate a threat, like using everyday items as a form of defense."Take off your belt and swing the buckle, take a fire extinguisher and use it as a baton, or break off the arms of a chair and use it as a club," said Sheriff Boudreaux.Survival didn't only include alternative weapons. Sheriff's deputies stressed cooperation, training and most importantly, having a plan."I hope they walk away with the sense they can save their own life," said Sheriff Boudreaux.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is offering more of these events in the weeks ahead.Each event runs from 6 until 8 p.m. No RSVP is necessary and the classes are first come, first served.