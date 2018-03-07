Tulare County Greyhound bus stabbing suspect charged

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges against Teresa Ann Madrigal, 48, related to an incident on a Greyhound bus passing through Tulare County Monday.Madrigal is charged with one count of attempted murder with special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, and one count of child abuse.Each count is a felony. If convicted on all counts, Madrigal faces the possibility of life in prison.She is expected to be arraigned this afternoon at a local medical facility. A future court date will be set at that time.