Man accused of setting haystack with political signs on fire in Tulare County arrested

Detectives arrested 43-year-old Adan Aguilar for intentionally setting fire to the haystack on the corner of Avenue 384 and Road 80, just south of Dinuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities say set fire to a haystack displaying political signs in Tulare County this month.

Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 43-year-old Adan Aguilar for intentionally setting fire to the haystack on the corner of Avenue 384 and Road 80, just south of Dinuba on October 10.

After two days of investigating, Aguilar was brought into custody after leading deputies on a brief chase on October 12.

Investigators believe Aguilar sparked the fire due to the political signs. Officials say another mound of hay displaying campaign signs was also set on fire two weeks before.

Aguilar was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Facility on several charges, including arson, vandalism and contempt of court with special allegations.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office said the charges were enhanced because Aguilar was on bail for two separate cases.

He is currently being held without bail.
