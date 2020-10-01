5 cases of West Nile Virus reported in Tulare County, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people in Tulare County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and three others are believed to have the virus, health officials said on Thursday.The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency did not provide further information on the patients, but say that the virus has been found in mosquitos in several areas around the county.The department is also warning people of traces of the St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV), which can also be contracted through mosquito bites. Like the West Nile Virus, severe cases of SLEV can result in death.Residents are encouraged to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and consider using insect repellent containing DEET.You should also eliminate any standing water near homes to stop mosquitoes from breeding in neighborhoods, officials say.