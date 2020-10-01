west nile virus

5 cases of West Nile Virus reported in Tulare County, health officials say

Residents are encouraged to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people in Tulare County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and three others are believed to have the virus, health officials said on Thursday.

The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency did not provide further information on the patients, but say that the virus has been found in mosquitos in several areas around the county.

The department is also warning people of traces of the St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV), which can also be contracted through mosquito bites. Like the West Nile Virus, severe cases of SLEV can result in death.

Residents are encouraged to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and consider using insect repellent containing DEET.

You should also eliminate any standing water near homes to stop mosquitoes from breeding in neighborhoods, officials say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthwest nile virusmosquito
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEST NILE VIRUS
It's mosquito season again in Fresno County
Madera County man dies of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus - California's first case this year
1 person contracts West Nile Virus in Kings County, officials say
2 women infected with West Nile Virus in Merced County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Fresno police searching for suspect in laundromat attack
Creek Fire: 309,033 acres burned, 5 more fighters injured
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Show More
Students write messages of love outside Clovis store after vandalism
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News