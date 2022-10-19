Man suspected of holding women at gunpoint at Porterville home identified

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for 54-year-old Michael Streng of Porterville.

Deputies have identified the man suspected of holding two women at gunpoint for hours at a Porterville home with an 8-month-old baby also in the house.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have identified the man suspected of holding two women at gunpoint for hours at a Porterville home with an 8-month-old baby also in the house.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for 54-year-old Michael Streng of Porterville.

The frightening crime happened last Tuesday on Road 284.

The women told authorities they found a man inside the home when they got there, he zip-tied them and held them at gunpoint.

Deputies say the gunman took two cell phones and cash from the house.

The women and the baby were not hurt.

The Sheriff's Office says Streng is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact deputies.