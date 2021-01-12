Tulare County authorities investigate first three homicides of 2021

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Saturday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's deputies responded to their first homicide of 2021, finding a 31-year-old man dead at a house outside of Tulare.

Authorities say it was not a shooting, and that the victim did not live there.

Action News approached two men at the property on Monday, but they said they didn't want to talk about what happened.

On Sunday morning, sheriff's deputies were called out to the second and third homicides of the year.

A 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were found shot to death near the Tulare-Kings County line.

"Why they were there at that specific location is still under investigation," Tulare County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Torres said. "We don't know what occurred. But I'm pretty sure somebody out in the community knows what happened."

Both victims were from the Fresno area.

Tulare County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Torres says they've been able to gather some background information about them from Fresno County law enforcement agencies.

They've also reached out to their family members, and have talked with the owner of the truck they were found in.

They hope more clues will come from members of the public.

"The first 48 hours as they put it is very, very important so we're trying to develop as many leads as we can on this investigation," Torres said. "We have very few details but we are encouraging anybody who has information on this case to please give us a phone call.

Autopsies for Sunday's homicides are scheduled for Thursday.

Another will take place on Tuesday for the man killed near Tulare on Saturday, at which point authorities will release his cause of death.

But sheriff's officials do not believe the two incidents are connected in any way.

The sheriff's office says there were 14 homicides in 2020, 10 in 2019, and 13 in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyhomicide investigationtulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
1 shot, 2 in custody after shooting in downtown Fresno
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
UC system plans to offer mostly in-person classes for fall 2021
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
Six inmates escape from Merced County Jail
New Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama to be sworn in today
Show More
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno
First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News