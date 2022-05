EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a Tulare County home.Sheriff's deputies responded before 1:30 am Monday to reports of shots being fired at a house near Spruce and Alfred Street just outside of Exeter.Investigators found the man dead inside. His name has not been released.Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting and a motive. No information about a possible suspect was immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.