Homicide investigation underway after body discovered in Lindsay orchard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Lindsay on Friday morning.Authorities say a worker discovered the body in an orchard near Avenue 224 and Road 220 around 9:30 am.The death is being investigated as a homicide, but no further details about the case were immediately available.The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 559-802-9563 or 1-800-808-0488.