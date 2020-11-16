Man found dead in car on Tule River Reservation, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on the Tule River Reservation.

Officials say it happened shortly before 11 pm on Saturday when deputies were called to a car accident on Reservation Road.

When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of the crashed vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say 44-year-old Sheila Bray is the suspect responsible for the murder.

Bray was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the South County Detention Facility in Porterville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Fire preparing for busy end of year as temperatures drop
Fire at vacant central Fresno home spreads to nearby occupied homes
Clovis business reopens after vandalism with racist messages
Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
Food drive held to help local families have Thanksgiving meals
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County
Show More
17-year-old boy stabbed after neighbor disturbance in central Fresno
2 hospitalized with stab wounds may have been at SE Fresno party, police say
2 shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects
Lemoore PD given Harley Davidson motorcycle to honor fallen officer
Man shot and killed while eating dinner outside central Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News