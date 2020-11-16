Man found dead in car on Tule River Reservation, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on the Tule River Reservation.Officials say it happened shortly before 11 pm on Saturday when deputies were called to a car accident on Reservation Road.When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of the crashed vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives say 44-year-old Sheila Bray is the suspect responsible for the murder.Bray was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the South County Detention Facility in Porterville.