Man found dead in car on Tule River Reservation, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on the Tule River Reservation.
Officials say it happened shortly before 11 pm on Saturday when deputies were called to a car accident on Reservation Road.
When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of the crashed vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say 44-year-old Sheila Bray is the suspect responsible for the murder.
Bray was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the South County Detention Facility in Porterville.
