death investigation

37-year-old's suspicious death in Porterville ruled a homicide after autopsy

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said that an autopsy has been completed on 37-year-old Reyna Castillo, and her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Deputies were called to 37-year-old Reyna Castillo's home on East Westfield at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

While the sheriff's office says they can't release a specific cause of death yet, they can say she was not shot, but rather suffered some other form of trauma that led to her death.

Because of those findings, this is now a homicide investigation.

Sheriff's officials say it's still very early in that investigation, but they're talking to people who knew Castillo and trying to track down the person who killed her.

"I mean, she has a family that wants answers, and that's what we want to give her," says Tulare County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Torres.

The sheriff's office believes Castillo was last seen alive on Sunday evening.

She didn't show up for work early Monday morning, so authorities think she was likely killed between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-802-9563.
