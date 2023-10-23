A couple has lost their home and everything inside to a fast-moving fire in Tulare County.

Couple displaced following house fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple has lost their home and everything inside to a fast-moving fire in Tulare County.

The flames were reported at about 12:30 am Monday on Avenue 320 near Road 52 -- that's northwest of Goshen.

Crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

There was no fire hydrant nearby, so crews had to truck water in to fight the fire.

Tulare County Fire had help from CAL FIRE and Kings County Fire.

They were able to stop the flames from spreading into nearby vehicles and vegetation.

The couple that lived in the home escaped safely.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

Avenue 320 is closed in both directions for fire crews.