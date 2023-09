Crews found the house fully engulfed and someone suffering from second-degree burns to nearly half of their body.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in Tulare County early Friday morning.

Fire officials say the flames broke out overnight at a home on Avenue 376 and Road 58 in London.

Crews found the house engulfed and someone suffering from second-degree burns to nearly half of their body.

The person was airlifted to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.