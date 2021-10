TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kidnapping suspect is in custody in the South Valley.32-year-old Benjamin Garcia has been on the run from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office after he was accused of attacking and kidnapping a woman.Investigators say he took the woman from her house in Orosi around 10 pm on Sunday night.Garcia is also accused of forcing the woman into a vehicle and continuing to assault her as he drove into the Clovis area.Clovis police tracked down Garcia at an apartment complex in the area on Wednesday and took him into custody.