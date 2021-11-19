lawsuit

ACLU letter claims Tulare County jail lacks prenatal care for pregnant inmates

The ACLU says that number could increase if conditions do not improve.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A claim against Tulare County accuses officials of not doing enough to accommodate pregnant inmates.

On Thursday, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California sent a letter to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, claiming jail staff put the pregnancies of three women at risk by denying them medical care.

Last year, the group secured the release of three women to give birth outside of the jail after similar complaints.

They say there's been no change in jail policy since then, leading to Thursday's letter and possible legal action.

Action News reached out to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, but we have not yet received a response.

