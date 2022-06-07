Taking Action Together

Tulare County non-profit awards future college students scholarships at annual luncheon

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tulare County non-profit awards future college students scholarships

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women has been around since 1979.

Since then, at their annual scholarship luncheons, they have given close to $360,000 worth of scholarships.

This week, board members of the organization are gearing up for their annual Scholarship awards ceremony.

Seven college students will be receiving $1,000 each towards their education.

Melissa Gomez was a recipient in 2004 -- this year, she is back as the keynote speaker.

"I am so thankful because it really helped me just push me in the direction to want to further that education. I know the opportunity is a great stepping stone," says Melissa.

Melissa received two associates degrees from College of the Sequoias.

She says being a working mom and a student wasn't easy, but thanks to a strong support system, dedication and help from the league, she was able to accomplish her goals.

Melissa mentions, "They are very important because not everyone gets the opportunity that other people have but when you have something like this, an organization that is open and has the desire to help is amazing."

On top of scholarships, the nonprofit also leads multiple community service events for Tulare County residents.

Elena Nava, has been a part of the league since 2018. Today, she serves as the president of the organization.

"The league provides networking, leadership development. We are civically engaged, we are nonpartisan so we do encourage people to vote," says Elena.

Elena shares these last two years have had their own set of trials, but even through the pandemic, they have still been able to award their average amount of scholarships.

Funding is open to anyone entering a secondary institution.

Recipients must have a 2.5 GPA and proof of citizenship is not a requirement.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the luncheon they will be available through June 8.

Details can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtulare countyscholarshiptaking action together
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno City College Dean's Medallion recipient headed to Stanford
Twin valedictorians set to graduate from Golden Valley High School
'One Fresno Zoo Days' to provide free zoo visits for underprivileged
32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade
TOP STORIES
Votes already being counted at Fresno County election offices
2 brothers from Fresno drown in Avocado Lake, authorities say
Madera Unified employees participate in active shooter training
Fresno once again sees big spike in gas prices
$10 a gallon? Northern California station has most expensive gas in US
PD: Man dies after shooting in Tulare parking lot, suspect arrested
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
Show More
14-year-old Fresno girl lands big role on new Disney Channel show
Man hospitalized after knife attack in downtown Fresno
New cannabis dispensary to open in Lindsay
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno
Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed
More TOP STORIES News