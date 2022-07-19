Tulare County non-profit gears up for its Día de los Muertos event

They are still looking for local food vendors and artisans.

The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women aims to bring cultural awareness through its annual celebration.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women is gearing up for its 11th Día de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration.

The tradition is celebrated by millions across Latin countries, including Mexico.

Altars are set up to honor family members who have passed.

Leticia Garcia is a member of the league. She helps plan the event, and also participates by building an altar with all of her mother's favorite things.

"When I used to think of my mother I used to cry.. but now when I think of my mother, I smile because of all the beautiful things and memories that we shared," she says.

Leading up to the Day of the Dead celebration, the league will host four workshops.

They will focus on the meaning of each altar piece.

Elena Nava is the president of the local league.

She attended the courses and celebration in 2018, and has been building an altar ever since.

"I believe there's a deep desire for a lot of our community to celebrate our culture. And that's one of our mission statements where the Tulare County League of Mexican American women is cultural awareness," Nava says.

The local non-profit aims to bring cultural awareness through the event.

"Our ancestors, our history, and we pass it to me. It's important to pass down traditions to my children, and I want to continue to do that," says Garcia.

This year they are expecting over 2,000 people at Día de los Muertos.

They are still looking for local food vendors and artisans.

The event is free.

The league will host its Día de los Muertos event on Saturday, October 29th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Visalia Public Cemetery.

For details or to become a vendor, visit here.