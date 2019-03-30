After 4-hour long standoff, Tulare County man who threatened neighbor with knife arrested

Ramiro Garcia throws parties for a living.On Friday, the 49-year-old created a massive spectacle for the entire neighborhood.Families gawked as hostage negotiators and the SWAT team surrounded Avenue 404 in Tulare County.Cutler Elementary School, about two blocks from the house, was placed on lockdown.Deputies say Garcia had threatened his next-door neighbor with a knife, then barricaded himself inside his home.Those who knew him but didn't want to be identified don't know what caused him to snap."He's a really good person, I've never heard of him (causing) drama... He's always been at parties and outgoing so i don't really know what's going on with him right now," one neighbor said.For more than four hours, officers struggled to get Garcia to cooperate or even respond.They brought over his family, cut off his power, and eventually sent in a robot with a camera.Deputies only went inside after seeing he wasn't armed."(There were) no previous disagreements or any kind of disturbances between the neighbor and himself that we are aware of. We have had prior incidents with this individual," said Captain Mark Gist of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Officers say Garcia had a history of substance abuse.Neighbors also remember seeing the suspect creating scenes in the middle of night, yelling as he ran down the street.He has been booked for several charges including making criminal threats.