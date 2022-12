Deputies searching for family of Tulare County man found dead

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding family members of a Tulare County man who was found dead.

55-year-old Richard Parrott's body was discovered November 21 in a trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley in Visalia.

Detectives have been searching for family members of the man.

They believe Parrott could have estranged family in the Fresno area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.