Jury finds Lindsay man guilty of 41 counts of child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Lindsay man was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation by a Tulare County jury Thursday afternoon.Aristeo Sampablo, 30, faces 790 years to life in prison for the crimes committed against two girls, who were between the ages of six and ten, over two years.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says the 41 crimes occurred in Tulare and Lindsay between March 2015 and May 2017.Sampablo will be sentenced August 8th. He will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.