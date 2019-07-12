child sex assault

Jury finds Lindsay man guilty of 41 counts of child molestation

A Lindsay man was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation by a Tulare County jury Thursday afternoon. (Tulare County District Attorney's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Lindsay man was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation by a Tulare County jury Thursday afternoon.

Aristeo Sampablo, 30, faces 790 years to life in prison for the crimes committed against two girls, who were between the ages of six and ten, over two years.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says the 41 crimes occurred in Tulare and Lindsay between March 2015 and May 2017.

Sampablo will be sentenced August 8th. He will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytulare countychild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
4 accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old while producing porn in NJ
Sex act at NC high school streamed against student's will
R. Kelly pays $62K in back child support owed to ex-wife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News