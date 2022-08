79-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead following a crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says the 79-year-old man was heading northbound on Yokohl Drive, north of Rocky Hill Drive in Exeter just before 6 Wednesday night.

For unknown reasons, his Cadillac veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

He died on scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.