Tulare County man sentenced 30 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls

Myron Johnson, 21, pleaded no contest to four felony counts of human trafficking of a minor, according to the Tulare County District Attorney,

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man who forced four underage girls to have sex for money was sentenced to 30 years and eight months in prison.

Last year, one of his victims escaped from a Visalia home. Johnson threatened to kill her if she didn't have sex with people he found through a website.

Investigators linked Johnson to other victims of sex trafficking, including a Tulare girl who had been missing for a year.

The four victims were trafficked as far away as San Bernardino County.
