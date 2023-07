A Tulare County man will spend 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation charges.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man will spend 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation charges.

The District Attorney's office says 31-year-old Nathan Valentino inappropriately touched a young girl at a Visalia library in January 2020.

Valentino was ordered to register as a sex offender, following a prior child molestation felony from 2019.

He also possesses three misdemeanor sex crime convictions dating from 2015 to 2019.