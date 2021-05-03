Missing Tulare County man found safe, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Santiago Escobedo has been found safe.______________________________________Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 28-year-old man from the Cutler-Orosi area.Santiago Escobedo was last seen on April 22.Officials say he is a transient and is known to frequent Cutler, Orosi and Visalia. Escobedo was last in contact with his family in early March.Deputies say Escobedo has black hair, brown eyes and is around 5'10" and 190 pounds.Officials are asking for the public's help find Escobedo. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-802-9572.